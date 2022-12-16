Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

McDaniel’s annual turkey giveaway set for Saturday

Sen. McDaniel giving away turkeys again Saturday
Sen. McDaniel giving away turkeys again Saturday
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State Sen. Chris McDaniel will be giving out turkeys Saturday, renewing the annual event for a 17th consecutive year.

Check out some of the footage from last year.

Starting at 11 a.m., drivers can receive a free turkey by saying “Merry Christmas” at West Ellisville Baptist Church.

The event is first come, first serve, until the supply of turkeys run out.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Storm damage
Severe weather system leaves roads flooded, possible tornado damage

Latest News

Apartment soaked, but gets sliver-lining cleaning in the end
Hattiesburg flooding tale has solid ending
Sen. McDaniel giving away turkeys again Saturday
Sen. McDaniel hosting turkey giveaway for 17th consecutive year
Jones County reserve deputy receives Medal of Valor
Jones County reserve deputy receives Medal of Valor
Jeff Kelly, Saraland High School
Football career comes full circle for Jeff Kelly as Saraland High hosts Southern Miss