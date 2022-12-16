McDaniel’s annual turkey giveaway set for Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State Sen. Chris McDaniel will be giving out turkeys Saturday, renewing the annual event for a 17th consecutive year.

Check out some of the footage from last year.

Starting at 11 a.m., drivers can receive a free turkey by saying “Merry Christmas” at West Ellisville Baptist Church.

The event is first come, first serve, until the supply of turkeys run out.

