UPDATE: Forrest County accesses damage in Macedonia

UPDATE: Macedonia cleans up from Wednesday storms
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Storm damage has been accessed all day across the Pine Belt. trying to determine whether it was an alleged tornado that caused damage to trees, blocked roadways and even caused damage to some homes in northeastern Forrest County.

Forrest County Emergency Management Agency Director Glen Moore said the situation could have been much worse.

“Possibly two tornados that have come through here,” Moore said. “There have been a couple of trees that have gone on people’s houses, but, fortunately, there hasn’t been a lot of major structural damage.”

On Macedonia Road, there was a mobile home struck by a falling tree. The mobile home has been unoccupied.

Forrest County crews were in the area all morning clearing roadways, and checking damage to a bridge rail as well.

As of yet, no tornado has been confirmed in Macedonia by the National Weather Service.

