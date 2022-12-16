Win Stuff
Local law enforcement gearing up for holidays

Holiday 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign about to begin
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, many Pine Belt law enforcement agencies are gearing up for the holidays.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department starts its ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign Friday. The beefed-up road surveillance runs through New Year’s Day.

With traffic expected to become heavier as people travel for the holiday, so law enforcement is asking folks to drive safe when headed out to see family.

