Local law enforcement gearing up for holidays

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, many Pine Belt law enforcement agencies are gearing up for the holidays.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department starts its ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign Friday. The beefed-up road surveillance runs through New Year’s Day.

With traffic expected to become heavier as people travel for the holiday, so law enforcement is asking folks to drive safe when headed out to see family.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.