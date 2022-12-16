Win Stuff
Jones County reserve deputy receives Medal of Valor

Jones County reserve deputy honored with Medal of Valor
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County reserve deputy is being honored for his bravery just a few week after being shot thrugh both legs.

Reserve Deputy Joey Davis received the Medal of Valor Tuesday night from Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin during the department’s annual Christmas party.

Davis was honored for answering the call for service and taking gunfire twice to the chest and to both legs during a civil disturbance incident on Riley Johnson Road

The Medal of Valor is the highest honor presented by the sheriff’s department, and Davis said he was proud to work with the committed team as he does.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

