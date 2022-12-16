Win Stuff
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department gathering gifts for folks at Jasper General

Jasper County Sheriff's Department collecting donations for nursing home
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is collecting Christmas donations for nursing home residents at Jasper General

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The gifts will be delivered the next day, Thursday, Dec. 22.

Drop-off items being sought are slippers, robes, coloring books and crayons; body wash and unscented lotion, and can be dropped off at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

