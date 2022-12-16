Jasper County Sheriff’s Department gathering gifts for folks at Jasper General

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is collecting Christmas donations for nursing home residents at Jasper General

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The gifts will be delivered the next day, Thursday, Dec. 22.

Drop-off items being sought are slippers, robes, coloring books and crayons; body wash and unscented lotion, and can be dropped off at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

