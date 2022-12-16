House, cats and vehicle lost in Friday morning fire in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home, four cats and a vehicle were reportedly lost Friday in an early morning fire.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 692 Ira G Odom Road just before 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a single-story, wood-framed home fully engulfed in flames with severe structural compromise. A defensive attack was immediately initiated.

According to the homeowner, no person was home at the time the incident. She and her adult daughter, who live in the home together, were gone for about an hour when they were notified about the fire.

The home was reportedly built in the 1950s with solid pine. It was reportedly destroyed by the fire. A vehicle near the home is also believed to have been totaled due to extensive damage.

The homeowner also said her four cats were lost in the fire.

Bumgardner said the Johnson, Ovett, Glade, Southwest, and Powers VFDs responded to the incident along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

