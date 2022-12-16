Win Stuff
Heidelberg man sentenced to 17 years after pleading guilty to 4 felonies

Perry has 3 years suspended and another 3 years will run jointly with another charge
Daniel Hilton Perry pleaded guilty to four felonies Thursday in 18th District Circuit Court and...
Daniel Hilton Perry pleaded guilty to four felonies Thursday in 18th District Circuit Court and will have to serve 11 years of a 17-year sentence ordered by Judge Dal Williamson.(18th District Circuit Court)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Heidelberg man who pleaded guilty to four felony counts was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in 18th District Circuit Court.

Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson suspended a three-year sentence for felony fleeing and ordered that a three-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine run concurrently with an eight-year sentence for possession of a weapon by a felon.

With a three-year sentence for fentanyl possession to run consecutively to the weapon and methamphetamine charges, defendant Daniel Hilton Perry was sentenced to serve 11 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Perry also was ordered to pay a total of $2,782 for use of a public defender ($1,000), court costs ($1,282) and a fine ($500).

Perry originally had pleaded not guilty before changing his mind.

To read more WDAM 7 reports involving Perry, click on the links below:

Fleeing driver Perry facing two new felonies, previous bond revoked
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
Man accused of swallowing drugs, fleeing hospital now in custody
Sheriff: Warrant issued for suspect who ate drugs at traffic stop

