Heidelberg man sentenced to 17 years after pleading guilty to 4 felonies

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Heidelberg man who pleaded guilty to four felony counts was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in 18th District Circuit Court.

Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson suspended a three-year sentence for felony fleeing and ordered that a three-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine run concurrently with an eight-year sentence for possession of a weapon by a felon.

With a three-year sentence for fentanyl possession to run consecutively to the weapon and methamphetamine charges, defendant Daniel Hilton Perry was sentenced to serve 11 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Perry also was ordered to pay a total of $2,782 for use of a public defender ($1,000), court costs ($1,282) and a fine ($500).

Perry originally had pleaded not guilty before changing his mind.

To read more WDAM 7 reports involving Perry, click on the links below:

