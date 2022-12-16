Hattiesburg woman charged with embezzlement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman has been arrested and charged in an ongoing embezzlement investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 43-year-old Monica Parrett was arrested and charged with one count of embezzlement after taking roughly $60,000 from Tractor Supply, at 7168 Highway 49, in connection to making fraudulent returns.

Parrett has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

