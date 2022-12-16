Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Capital City Pride Executive Director attends signing of Respect for Marriage Act at the White House

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that protects the rights of Americans in same-sex and interracial marriages is now law. And a Mississippian visited the White House for the bill signing Tuesday.

When Jason McCarty received the invitation to the bill signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, there was no question about what he’d do.

“When you are invited, you go,” said McCarty.

He describes it as a surreal and emotional day that he reflected on as he was on his return flight home.

“I think about all of the people that came before me, that might have died, never been able to marry someone they loved,” he said. “You know, I think that that’s where it was special for me and to know that no generation behind me ever has to go through that.”

In the wake of the Mississippi-based Dobbs decision, Justice Clarence Thomas had indicated that the Supreme Court should perhaps reconsider its past rulings, including same-sex marriage. And he realized this irony Tuesday.

“So, because of Mississippi’s dislike of women’s right to choose, we actually proactively got legislation passed for same sex couples and interracial couples,” noted McCarty. “Mississippi, whether we like it or not, was one of the reasons why this was codified into law.”

The law ensures that even if the Supreme Court does revisit the case, all state and federal governments will be required to recognize a couple’s same sex or interracial marriage.

“Living in Mississippi, as an LGBTQ+I person, it’s not always...you don’t feel safe here, you know, especially when it comes to laws that can literally regulate our love,” said McCarty. “And that’s what this law is about. It’s about love.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition
-
Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Jonnie Dixon.
Convicted Baton Rouge killer from the 1990s could soon be set free

Latest News

Apartment soaked, but the drying has begun
Wednesday’s storms caused water damage in some areas
Apartment soaked, but gets sliver-lining cleaning in the end
Hattiesburg flooding tale has solid ending
Sen. McDaniel giving away turkeys again Saturday
McDaniel’s annual turkey giveaway set for Saturday
Sen. McDaniel giving away turkeys again Saturday
Sen. McDaniel hosting turkey giveaway for 17th consecutive year
Jones County reserve deputy receives Medal of Valor
Jones County reserve deputy receives Medal of Valor