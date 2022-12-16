Capital City Pride Executive Director attends signing of Respect for Marriage Act at the White House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that protects the rights of Americans in same-sex and interracial marriages is now law. And a Mississippian visited the White House for the bill signing Tuesday.

When Jason McCarty received the invitation to the bill signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, there was no question about what he’d do.

“When you are invited, you go,” said McCarty.

He describes it as a surreal and emotional day that he reflected on as he was on his return flight home.

“I think about all of the people that came before me, that might have died, never been able to marry someone they loved,” he said. “You know, I think that that’s where it was special for me and to know that no generation behind me ever has to go through that.”

In the wake of the Mississippi-based Dobbs decision, Justice Clarence Thomas had indicated that the Supreme Court should perhaps reconsider its past rulings, including same-sex marriage. And he realized this irony Tuesday.

“So, because of Mississippi’s dislike of women’s right to choose, we actually proactively got legislation passed for same sex couples and interracial couples,” noted McCarty. “Mississippi, whether we like it or not, was one of the reasons why this was codified into law.”

The law ensures that even if the Supreme Court does revisit the case, all state and federal governments will be required to recognize a couple’s same sex or interracial marriage.

“Living in Mississippi, as an LGBTQ+I person, it’s not always...you don’t feel safe here, you know, especially when it comes to laws that can literally regulate our love,” said McCarty. “And that’s what this law is about. It’s about love.”

