BREAKING: Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe

JCSD Deputy LeByron Jackson (left) and Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin (right) arrested the...
By Allen Brewer
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!

The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody.

He has been transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, there is no need to worry. Christmas is now safe from the Grinch!

