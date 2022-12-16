Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released.

According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified.

According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials arrived at a home at 18 Schwann Gully Road in the Myrick community on Thursday. Upon arrival, they discovered the deceased woman in the bedroom.

“We backed out and called MBI (Mississippi Beaure of Investigations) because it appears to be a suspicious death,” said Berlin.

The death is being investigated by MBI and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

