12/16 - Rex’s Frosty Friday Morning Forecast

WDAM Meteorologist Rex Thompson looks to the weekend, and it's going to be cold.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

Look for sunny and cool weather today, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60, becoming partly cloudy overnight, with lows around 40.

For Saturday, you can expect partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

Sunday looks sunny, with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s.

