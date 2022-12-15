Woman wanted in burglary investigation in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a woman in connection to a burglary investigation.

According to the sheriff’s department, 36-year-old Roberta Ann Jones is wanted on an outstanding bench warrant from Jasper County Circuit Court.

Jones is believed to be in Jones County in the Ellisville area.

If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, you can call JCSD at 601-764-2588.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.