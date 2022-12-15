Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Woman wanted in burglary investigation in Jasper Co.

Roberta Ann Jones, 36.
Roberta Ann Jones, 36.(Jasper County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a woman in connection to a burglary investigation.

According to the sheriff’s department, 36-year-old Roberta Ann Jones is wanted on an outstanding bench warrant from Jasper County Circuit Court.

Jones is believed to be in Jones County in the Ellisville area.

If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, you can call JCSD at 601-764-2588.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Storm damage
Severe weather system leaves roads flooded, possible tornado damage
According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at...
2 police officers killed in Bay St. Louis shooting

Latest News

-
Mississippi Lottery announces November transfer to the state
Nine months after an EF-3 tornado devastated Arabi, people living on the West Bank of New...
Arabi, West Bank struck by two tornadoes in less than year
water
3 people on life raft after helicopter crash off Louisiana coast, USCG says
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
WATCH: Bay St. Louis Police hold news conference on officers’ deaths