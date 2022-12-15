UPDATE: Flooding in Hattiesburg during Wednesday’s storms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The formula is fairly simple: Areas that saw excessive rainfall in a short amount of time Wednesday were impacted by flooded roadways.

Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer, said that it’s very easy for panic to set in if you find yourself on a flooded road.

“As a motorist, you’re alarmed, you’re startled, you go into an area, water starts coming into the bottom, your car stalls out, you start floating along the roadway there, and you kinda panic,” Moore said, painting a picture in words.

This is why if you know nearby areas are flooding, it’s best not to travel.

However, with rainfall amounts like Wednesday’s, even the unusual can flood out.

“That’s one of those things that when you get that amount of rainfall over a short amount of time, (then, flooding,) that’s anywhere,” Moore said. “That’s not just select streets or normal problem areas. Any time you get that amount of rain in a short amount of time, normally, it leads to flash flooding.

The best option: stay indoors and don’t travel during flood events.

Otherwise, one runs the risk of what Moore said he saw play out again and again Wednesday.

“There were individuals (who) were stalled and stranded in their vehicles after they had attempted to cross flooded roadways, and their vehicles had become stalled,” Moore said. “Either our officers, or members of the Hattiesburg Fire Department, made their way to them and were able to help them get out and move to safer ground.” Moore says.

