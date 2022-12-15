Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a woman, which has been ruled suspicious.

Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene at Schwan Gully Road in the Myrick community.

Sheriff Joe Berlin, Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, EMServ Ambulance Service and M&M Fire & Rescue were on the incident scene earlier Thursday.

Details are limited at this time, but there is no known threat to residents in the community.

Additional details will be released as the investigation proceeds.

