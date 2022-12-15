Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

State Fire Marshal’s Office names first female chief deputy fire marshal

State Fire Marshal’s Office names first female chief deputy fire marshal
State Fire Marshal’s Office names first female chief deputy fire marshal(SFMO)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney has introduced a new Chief Deputy Fire Marshal.

Connie Dolan was named Chief Fire Marshal Thursday, effective January 1. Her appointment follows the retirement of Ricky Davis, who served in the position for 16 years.

Dolan will serve as second in command to Chaney and will run the day-to-day operations of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. She is the first female to serve in the role.

Dolan currently serves as SFMO Assistant Chief Deputy, a position she’s held since August 2021. She has worked for the SFMO as a regulatory and compliance inspector and fire investigator since 2018.

Prior to joining the SFMO, Dolan worked for the Warren Central Police Department and Vicksburg Police Department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Storm damage
Severe weather system leaves roads flooded, possible tornado damage
According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at...
2 police officers killed in Bay St. Louis shooting

Latest News

FestivalSouth 2023 to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Festival South presents Beauty and the Beast
Top: Damell Tillman, 27, of Laurel. Bottom: drugs and guns reportedly seized.
Laurel man arrested after Sunday traffic stop
-
Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.
Randall Smith
Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts