Petal Eastover sewer project to upgrade, improve system

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal continues to improve its water and sewer lines, this time in the Eastover neighborhood.

“This is projected to be over a million-dollar project,” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said. “It will basically upgrade some pumps; it will upgrade and resize some pipes.

“We get a lot of water filtration out there so it’s very important. You’re not going to seal up your system perfectly, but any chance you get to make it better you need to do that.

This sewer project is just one of six projects that the city signed last December.

“We’ve really concentrated from our ARPA funds and federal funds and the things we’ve turned to the state, we have really concentrated on sewer and water trying to make those areas better,” said Ducker. “One of the big things was we signed a contract for all six of our projects initially last December, so this actually gets us a little closer to reality.”

Ducker says the project itself isn’t expected to take long, but there are factors that can affect the completion time.

“Obviously, with so much money hitting all the municipalities and the counties its going to affect the rates,” Ducker said. “There’s inflation that we are dealing with as well, so we still have to be smart about how we do it. So, part of the process is going out there to see what the real numbers are, not just an estimate.”

Ducker said that a good sewer and water system is important for not only the city but also its residents.

“Folks pay a premium for their water and sewer in Petal, so we want to make sure they are getting their bang for their buck.” Ducker said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.