Ovett community got an early taste of Wednesday’s weather

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some residents in the Ovett community got a hit by severe weather earlier in the day Wednesday.

Damage could be found on MIssissippi 15 and Ed Crowder, with trees down and structures damaged by the wind.

Crews were out Wednesday morning clearing debris before the second line of storms came through.

