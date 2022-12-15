Win Stuff
Ovett community got an early taste of Wednesday’s weather

Ovett community hit by weather Wednesday morning
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some residents in the Ovett community got a hit by severe weather earlier in the day Wednesday.

Damage could be found on MIssissippi 15 and Ed Crowder, with trees down and structures damaged by the wind.

Crews were out Wednesday morning clearing debris before the second line of storms came through.

