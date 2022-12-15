Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition

Perkins is the first Miss Mississippi to win the Social Impact Award
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps unite and heal.(Miss Mississippi Corporation)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A historic win for Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins at the Miss America competition on the Miss America stage Monday night.

Emmie Perkins made her Social Impact Statement on the Miss America Stage Monday night.
Emmie Perkins made her Social Impact Statement on the Miss America Stage Monday night.(Hometown Productions)

Miss Mississippi 2022 won the overall Social Impact award at the Miss America Competition. Perkins received the honor Wednesday morning. She is the first Miss Mississippi to receive this award.

Perkins made her Social Impact Statement on stage Monday. She was named a finalist last week along with Miss Kentucky and Miss Alabama.

Emmie Perkins sang Rise Up for the Talent preliminary at Miss America.
Emmie Perkins sang Rise Up for the Talent preliminary at Miss America.(Hometown Productions)

Perkins says Music is Medicine has been her focus to help heal and unite.

“As a musician, and as somebody who has a social impact on music, Music is Medicine, I’m so proud of the fact that I come from America’s birthplace of music, a place of culture, our life,” Perkins said. “But it truly is the people that I always go back to. The people of Mississippi are hospitable, they’re kind, supportive, the love the support, the advice that I’ve gotten from people across our great state.”

Miss Mississippi also wins a $10,000 scholarship. She competed in the Miss America Talent Preliminary Tuesday night singing “Rise Up”. The new Miss America will be crowned Thursday night.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
Storm damage
Severe weather system leaves roads flooded, possible tornado damage
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at...
2 police officers killed in Bay St. Louis shooting

Latest News

Severe weather hits Ovett in Jones County
Severe weather hits Ovett in Jones County
Heavy rains caused flash flooding in Hattiesburg
Heavy rains caused flash flooding in Hattiesburg
Erica Crowder of Ovett tells of her family's experience with Wednesday's storm
UPDATE: Severe weather cut through Jones County
Erica Crowder of Ovett tells of her family's experience with Wednesday's storm
Severe weather caused minimal damage in Jones County
Petal Eastover Sewer project to upgrade system
Petal Eastover sewer project to upgrade, improve system