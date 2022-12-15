Linebackers lead a stout USM defensive front

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One more challenge lie in front of the Golden Eagles as they look to head into the New Year with their first winning season since 2019.

Southern Miss (6-6) battles Rice (5-7) on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. in the LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

USM’s relied on a strong defensive front all season long. The team’s 39 sacks rank sixth among FBS teams – that number doubles the Golden Eagles’ output last year.

Sixteen different players have recorded a sack for Southern Miss this season, many of them coming from the outside linebackers.

Mark Criner leads that unit and admits how fun it’s been to coach such a deep and athletic room.

“You’re going to have to use your hands and your feet and be in the right leverages,” Criner said. “You’re striking 300-pound defensive tackles all the time, almost each and every play. And then you have to be a good enough athlete to be able to drop into space, to make a tackle in space against a heck of an athlete - a running back or receiver, that sort. And then be athletic enough and powerful enough to have enough speed to come off the edge and do a great job affecting what the quarterback may or may not do.”

“They’re all doing really good things and representing Southern Miss the right way,” said USM head coach Will Hall. “We’ve been able to overcome some key injuries. Proud of the kids that have played well and obviously love our two coaches that have really brought a lot to the table with them.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.