Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Linebackers lead a stout USM defensive front

By Taylor Curet
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One more challenge lie in front of the Golden Eagles as they look to head into the New Year with their first winning season since 2019.

Southern Miss (6-6) battles Rice (5-7) on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. in the LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

USM’s relied on a strong defensive front all season long. The team’s 39 sacks rank sixth among FBS teams – that number doubles the Golden Eagles’ output last year.

Sixteen different players have recorded a sack for Southern Miss this season, many of them coming from the outside linebackers.

Mark Criner leads that unit and admits how fun it’s been to coach such a deep and athletic room.

“You’re going to have to use your hands and your feet and be in the right leverages,” Criner said. “You’re striking 300-pound defensive tackles all the time, almost each and every play. And then you have to be a good enough athlete to be able to drop into space, to make a tackle in space against a heck of an athlete - a running back or receiver, that sort. And then be athletic enough and powerful enough to have enough speed to come off the edge and do a great job affecting what the quarterback may or may not do.”

“They’re all doing really good things and representing Southern Miss the right way,” said USM head coach Will Hall. “We’ve been able to overcome some key injuries. Proud of the kids that have played well and obviously love our two coaches that have really brought a lot to the table with them.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
Storm damage
Severe weather system leaves roads flooded, possible tornado damage
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at...
2 police officers killed in Bay St. Louis shooting

Latest News

Southern Miss, Dominic Quewon
Linebackers lead a stout USM defensive front
(AP Photo/Jim Lyle)
REPORTS: Mississippi State names next head football coach
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
‘I will see you again’: Tributes pour in for late Miss. State coach Mike Leach