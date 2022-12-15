Win Stuff
Laurel man arrested after Sunday traffic stop

Top: Damell Tillman, 27, of Laurel. Bottom: drugs and guns reportedly seized.
Top: Damell Tillman, 27, of Laurel. Bottom: drugs and guns reportedly seized.(Laurel Police Department)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on the off-ramp of Interstate 59 onto S 16th Avenue when a vehicle approached the checkpoint occupied by a female driver and male passenger around 1 p.m.

Officer Ainsworth assisted by Officer Couch and Investigator Anderson conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. The officers found approximately 47.8 grams of methamphetamine, 10 oxycodone, 85 grams of marijuana and two firearms in the vehicle.

The passenger, 27-year-old Damell Tillman, was taken into custody and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tillman was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Tillman was given a bond of $25,637.5. He is currently still booked in the detention center.

