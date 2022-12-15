JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl.

They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season.

“As a proud alumnus of Thee Jackson State University, I am excited about being here at this sendoff,” Qualy Stokes said.

“I’m very excited. I know it’s raining outside but I am a true fan and I just wanted to see them. I’m just excited for the young men to make it this far and go to Atlanta and finish their business,” Mary Johnson said.

There is more history on the line for the JSU Tigers as they hope to clinch their first Celebration Bowl victory.

“This year has been another historical year. When I was here, unfortunately, we had a new head football coach every season, and we didn’t have many winning games, but we are undefeated so far and I hope Saturday we can keep that same victory and remain undefeated,” Stokes said.

While many credit the team’s winning season to outgoing JSU Head Coach Deion Sanders, fans say they are optimistic about the future now that T.C. Taylor has been hired as the new head coach.

“I look forward to the next era of Jackson State football,” Kimberly Funchess said. “I’m really glad we’ve done a tremendous job in recruiting, tremendous job in hiring coaching staff, and we’ve done a tremendous job out there on the field with all the weight on our shoulders regarding the controversy. We still are resilient and I’m looking forward to the from the coach prime era to the T.C. Taylor Era.”

JSU players say their only focus now is to take care of business on the field in Atlanta, and hopefully, return as 2022 Celebration Bowl champions.

Jackson State will face North Carolina Central inside Mercedes-Benz stadium Saturday. Kick-off will be at 11 a.m. on ABC.

