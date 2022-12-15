Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

House passes bill to extend government funding for 1 week

FILE - The Capitol is seen amid holiday lights in Washington. Congress faces a deadline of...
FILE - The Capitol is seen amid holiday lights in Washington. Congress faces a deadline of midnight Friday to pass the extension or allow for a partial government shutdown.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House passed a short-term spending bill Wednesday to keep government agencies funded at current levels through Dec. 23, giving lawmakers more time to craft a roughly $1.7 trillion appropriations package that would cover the full fiscal year.

Congress faces a deadline of midnight Friday to pass the extension or allow for a partial government shutdown. The bill would give Congress an additional week to reach a compromise and now goes to the Senate for a vote before it is sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The one-week extension passed by a vote of 224-201, mainly along party lines.

House Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the extension. Many complained it would allow Congress to pass a massive spending bill before a Republican majority would take charge of the House in January and impose its will on spending.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House, said Republicans earned the opportunity after the midterm elections to shape the spending legislation early next year. He called for an extension that would last into the first quarter of 2023.

“Allow the American people what they said a month ago — to change Washington as we know it today,” McCarthy said.

While Republicans will take the majority in the House, Democrats gained one seat in the Senate and will hold a 51-49 majority there in the next session.

McCarthy said the two senators leading the efforts to craft the spending bill won’t be in Congress next year and thus won’t be accountable to voters for their work. Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Richard Shelby, R-Ala., are both retiring. Leahy is the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Shelby is the lead Republican on the panel.

“It’s still not even available for anyone to read and yet they want the ability to bring that up on the eve of Christmas.” Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2-ranking House Republican, said of the $1.7 trillion package. “It’s a sign that Congress failed to do its job.”

However, many Senate Republicans are aware that delaying negotiations into January sets up the kind of collision course that could lead to shutdown, and they fear the GOP would end up taking the blame.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, has made the case that passing a full-year spending bill this Congress is better than the alternatives because it ensures a sizable increase in spending for defense.

“If a truly bipartisan full-year bill without poison pills is ready for final Senate passage by late next week, I’ll support it for our Armed Forces,” McConnell said Wednesday. “Otherwise, we’ll be passing a short-term continuing resolution into the new year.”

Shelby has said the two parties were about $25 billion apart on overall spending, though they are in agreement on spending about $858 billion on defense. Lawmakers announced Tuesday night that they had reached agreement on a “framework” that should allow negotiations to be completed by next week, but they provided no details.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the Democratic chair of the House Appropriations Committee, urged colleagues to vote for the extension. She said the final spending bill being negotiated “will help keep our nation and our communities safe with the certainty that we all deserve.”

The final bill is also expected to include the Biden administration’s request for another $37 billion in aid to Ukraine as well as other bipartisan priorities, including an election measure designed to prevent another Jan. 6 insurrection. The bill would make it more difficult for lawmakers to object to a particular state’s electoral votes and make clear that the constitutional role of the vice president in the proceedings is solely ministerial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
Storm damage
Severe weather system leaves roads flooded, possible tornado damage
According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at...
2 police officers killed in Bay St. Louis shooting
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Latest News

The bill passed 264-162 with Republican support and capped off a two-year effort by Congress to...
Congress passes bill to fund police de-escalation training
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk’s jet
Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’
Extensive damage is seen in Union Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, after severe weather tore...
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes