Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A preliminary hearing Thursday revealed new information about the campus shooting at Jackson State University that left a student dead.

Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford confirmed the testimony that allegedly led to the fight between the men: doughnuts.

Investigators say 20-year-old Randall Smith of New Orleans shot and killed JSU student, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey.

Brown’s body was discovered inside a Dodge Challenger on the university’s campus on December 2.

Bond for Randall Smith was set at $200,000 with restrictions, including no possession of weapons, and the wearing of an ankle monitor.

The prosecutor said Smith is claiming self-defense and his attorney is focusing on the fact that Smith, the accused, is 5′4″ and Brown was 6′2″.

Smith has waived extradition to Louisiana, where he’s originally from.

