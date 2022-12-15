Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts

Bond has been set at $200,000 for the man accused of killing a Jackson State University student.
Randall Smith
Randall Smith(DPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A preliminary hearing Thursday revealed new information about the campus shooting at Jackson State University that left a student dead.

Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford confirmed the testimony that allegedly led to the fight between the men: doughnuts.

Investigators say 20-year-old Randall Smith of New Orleans shot and killed JSU student, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey.

Brown’s body was discovered inside a Dodge Challenger on the university’s campus on December 2.

Bond for Randall Smith was set at $200,000 with restrictions, including no possession of weapons, and the wearing of an ankle monitor.

The prosecutor said Smith is claiming self-defense and his attorney is focusing on the fact that Smith, the accused, is 5′4″ and Brown was 6′2″.

Smith has waived extradition to Louisiana, where he’s originally from.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Storm damage
Severe weather system leaves roads flooded, possible tornado damage
According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at...
2 police officers killed in Bay St. Louis shooting

Latest News

FestivalSouth 2023 to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Festival South presents Beauty and the Beast
Top: Damell Tillman, 27, of Laurel. Bottom: drugs and guns reportedly seized.
Laurel man arrested after Sunday traffic stop
-
Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.
State Fire Marshal’s Office names first female chief deputy fire marshal
State Fire Marshal’s Office names first female chief deputy fire marshal