FestivalSouth 2023 to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Hattiesburg’s FestivalSouth, a multi-week festival of the arts, will present its production of “Beauty and the Beast” in the summer of 2023.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a tale as old as time, some say.

Hattiesburg’s FestivalSouth, a multi-week festival of the arts, will present its production of Beauty and the Beast in the summer of 2023.

“It takes a dedicated team and family of artists and wonderful patrons to bring Disney magic,” said Belle, the main character of the show.

This will be Festival South’s biggest and first production since before the Covid-19 pandemic. Sponsored by Forrest General and Hancock Whitney Bank, the show is expected to bring both people and revenue to the Pine Belt area.

“So, this is the fun part about my job is to be able to bring these types of events to the community and to encourage the next generation of fans,” said Michael Schloegel, Hancock Bank Pine Belt Market President. “It’s really an uplifting experience for us to be part of this.”

This year, the festival is celebrating its 14 anniversary. Officials said it brought in over $2 million in economic impact to the community last year.

The community is encouraged to come out and experience the world of adventure and imagination with this production.

The show will premiere on May 30 and run through June 3 at the USM Mannoni Performing Arts Center.

To purchase tickets, visit www.festivalsouth.org.

