Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Arabi, West Bank struck by two tornadoes in less than year

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents on the West Bank of New Orleans and in the city of Arabi in St. Bernard Parish are reeling after being struck by two tornadoes in less than a year.

Arabi was first devastated by the strongest tornado in New Orleans history in March of 2022. The tornado had peak winds of 160 mph and traveled over 11 miles. The path of the tornado was wider than three football fields.

Nine months later, a second tornado took an almost identical path on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The tornado traveled just north of the West Bank Expressway, causing extensive damage in Marrero, Harvey, Gretna, and Arabi.

The National Weather Service has yet to give Wednesday’s tornado a rating.

The tornado was one of at least three reported in southeast Louisiana during a round of severe weather Wednesday. One tornado killed a woman in St. Charles Parish and another tornado was reported on the North Shore near Loranger.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Storm damage
Severe weather system leaves roads flooded, possible tornado damage
According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at...
2 police officers killed in Bay St. Louis shooting

Latest News

Arabi, still recovering from March tornado damage, faces the same challenge again
Arabi, still recovering from March tornado damage, faces the same challenge again
-
Flooding in Hattiesburg
WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
Reports of property damage and downed trees are coming in from parts of the Ovett community in...
Storm damage in Ovett community, Jones County