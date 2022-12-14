Veteran groups prepare to host Christmas party at State Veterans Home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some of Santa’s “elves” were busy wrapping gifts at a Hattiesburg VFW Tuesday in preparation for a big Christmas party in Collins Wednesday.

Members of various veterans organizations were at VFW Post 3036, putting together gift bags and doing other work for a holiday celebration at the State Veterans Home.

That event, scheduled for 2 p.m., will have food and other activities.

It’s the first in-person Christmas event the groups have hosted at the State Veterans Home since the beginning of the pandemic.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm,” said Ted Tibbett, chairman of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee. “Just like the residents up there, we’ve been cooped up for two years and we’re glad to go out once again and do what we’re supposed to do and that serves our fellow veterans.”

About a dozen different veterans groups and allied organizations are hosting the holiday event.

