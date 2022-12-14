USM School of Professional Nursing Practice receives $100K grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi College of Nursing and Health Professionals received a grant in efforts of preparing more practice-ready nurses.

The $100,000 grant, given by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing will be used to help expose students to more diversity, inclusion and equity when working with patients with partners like the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.

“That’s a huge important piece, and that’s where Edwards Street comes in because we can reach a part of the population a lot of practice partners don’t get to care for and so its tender to our heart that we get to spend more time and focus and resources with Edwards Street, so it’s a benefit to our patients and our community,” said Marion Patti, Asbury distinguished nursing professor.

Niyah Jones, a recent graduate of USM’s nursing school says it’s important to have this diverse training to help better prepare for the real world.

“So, through population health, community health, even like mental health, it has allowed me to go out there to be able to communicate with these people so that they can feel comfortable enough to want to receive care,” said Jones.

Ann McCullen, executive director of the Edwards Street Fellowship Center, says this move to a more competency-based education will bridge the gap between what students learn in the classroom and the application of it.

“This is a game changer,” said McCullen. “To have the additional faculty member from USM to have the input from the students and just for the students to have the exposure to a population that may not always come in contact with and to understand there are medically underserved people.”

USM’s College of Nursing and Health Professions School of Professional Nursing Practice is one of 10 schools to be selected for this grant and one of three southern states to be selected, with the other two being Texas State University and UT- Arlington.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.