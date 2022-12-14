Win Stuff
Thousands of Mississippians without power due to severe weather

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The severe weather has left many people without power as they wake up Wednesday morning.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the poweroutage.us map showed more than 5,000 people across the Magnolia State without power.

At one point, widespread outages were reported in an entire school district in the Mississippi Delta, but we’re working to find out who was affected.

Crews have been working throughout the night to restore electricity for residents.

