Thomas Loden, Jr. to be executed at Parchman Wednesday evening
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. is set to be executed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for the 2000 rape and killing of Leesa Marie Gray, a 16-year-old waitress.

Loden has been on death row since 2001 after being convicted in the 2000 crime.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that he would not block the state from carrying out Loden’s execution even though the inmate is currently suing over Mississippi’s use of the drugs used in lethal injections.

Leesa Gray disappeared on June 22, 2000, after leaving her family’s northern Itawamba County restaurant. Her body was found the next day in Loden’s van.

Court records state that Loden kidnapped the teenager and “over the next four hours... repeatedly raped and sexually battered Leesa, videotaping portions of the sadistic acts, before murdering her by way of suffocation and manual strangulation.”

Mississippi’s most recent execution of David Neal Cox, which occurred in November of 2021, followed a 9-year gap in executions in the state. Since the year 1983, 22 people have been executed in Mississippi.

