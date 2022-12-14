Texas woman sentenced to more than 4 years for conspiracy to distribute meth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Texas woman was sentenced to 54 months (more than four years) in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, announced by U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, between May and June of 2021, Raquel Herrera, 40, of McAllen, Texas, conspired with another to distribute methamphetamine to a confidential source in Hattiesburg. During this two-month period, Herrera distributed more than 15 kilograms met.

In addition to the prison sentence, Herrera was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Don’t Tell On Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg area.

“Don’t Tell On Me Bro” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.