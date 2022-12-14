Win Stuff
Sumrall officer terminated after unanimous board of aldermen vote

After a four-hour executive session, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to terminate Josh Gandy from the Sumrall Police Department.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - After a four-hour executive session, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to terminate Josh Gandy from the Sumrall Police Department.

Gandy was put on paid leave for the previous 19 weeks for social media posts that violated policy.

Gandy has more than 20 years of experience as part of the Hattiesburg Police Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.

“I don’t mind you asking, but I am not going to talk about personnel stuff,” said Sumrall Mayor Joel Lofton. “It’s a distasteful matter to have to handle personnel matters at any time. It is not something I enjoy.”

Gandy mentioned he is trying to determine what is next for him. He has mentioned seeking legal action.

