Sumrall Board of Aldermen working to make an alcohol ordinance

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County residents voted to permit alcohol sales in the county during midterm elections, but one town is working on its own ordinance.

The Sumrall Board of Aldermen was given a collection of ideas about an ordinance during the board meeting Monday, and they were asked to collect their thoughts to create an ordinance for the town.

“We should be, at the very least, consistent with Lamar County Board of Supervisors as we’re inside of their county,” said Mayor Joel Lofton. “It could create a lot of confusion and potential problems because their ordinance does not take effect within our municipality, even though it completely surrounds us.”

Some aldermen addressed concerns during the meeting, including Alderman Lee Granberry.

“We don’t want bars inside the city limits. We’re going to most likely adopt some very similar ordinances to what Lamar County did,” said Granberry. “50% or less of your sales can be generated from alcohol, anything over 50% classifies you as a bar.”

Mayor Lofton is allowing the aldermen a week for them to research and gather their thoughts and expects to have an impromptu meeting between Christmas and New Year’s Day regarding the newly crafted ordinance.

“As long as we’re kind of following the same guidelines that most other towns our size are doing, I’ll be pretty happy with it,” said Granberry.

Other possibilities include restrictions on Sundays, curfews for sales and city permits.

