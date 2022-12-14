Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sharon VFD donates $600 for childrens’ Christmas

Sharon VFD donates $600 for childrens Christmas
Sharon VFD donates $600 for childrens Christmas(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recently notified of three children in need.

After being placed into child protective services two weeks before Christmas, the department reached out to local agencies and services and the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department answered the call.

Within minutes, the fire and rescue crew donated $600, hoping to bring some much-needed joy to their Christmas this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
Shane "Cornbread" Poole makes his initial appearance.
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
Antonio Booth, 49, of Hattiesburg.
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Ellisville Police Department partners to help Jones County Rest Home with residents' wish lists
Ellisville police partner with Jones County Rest Home to grant residents’ wish lists
Ellisville police partner with Jones County Rest Home to grant residents’ wish lists
Christmas wish list for rest home residents
.
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing person
Club raises $1141 for hurricane victims.
Oak Grove High School club raises more than $1K for Hurricane Ian victims