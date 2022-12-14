Sharon VFD donates $600 for childrens’ Christmas

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recently notified of three children in need.

After being placed into child protective services two weeks before Christmas, the department reached out to local agencies and services and the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department answered the call.

Within minutes, the fire and rescue crew donated $600, hoping to bring some much-needed joy to their Christmas this year.

