Severe weather system leaves hundreds in the dark, possible tornado damage

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of downed powerlines and trees are coming in from multiple areas of the Pine Belt.

The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency reported that the area around the intersection of Macedonia Road and Pop Runnels Road suffered from structural damage.

In Jones County, the County EMA Director Paul Sheffield said trees and power lines were down in the Ovett area along MS Route 15 and Ed Crowder Road. They have also received reports from local volunteer fire departments of damage along Monarch Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The following numbers represent the number of people without power at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14:

Forrest County - 589

Jasper County - 14

Jefferson Davis County - 46

Jones County - 221

Lamar County - 1

Marion County - 19

Perry County - 34

Wayne County - 10

Crews will be on the roads working to repair the damaged power lines as conditions allow.

WDAM will continue to update on weather threats, power outages and damages as the severe weather system moves through the Pine Belt.

