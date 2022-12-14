Win Stuff
Severe weather system leaves hundreds in the dark, possible tornado damage

Storm damage
Storm damage(WALB)
By Ame Posey
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of downed powerlines and trees are coming in from multiple areas of the Pine Belt.

The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency reported that the area around the intersection of Macedonia Road and Pop Runnels Road suffered from structural damage.

In Jones County, the County EMA Director Paul Sheffield said trees and power lines were down in the Ovett area along MS Route 15 and Ed Crowder Road. They have also received reports from local volunteer fire departments of damage along Monarch Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The following numbers represent the number of people without power at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14:

  • Forrest County - 589
  • Jasper County - 14
  • Jefferson Davis County - 46
  • Jones County - 221
  • Lamar County - 1
  • Marion County - 19
  • Perry County - 34
  • Wayne County - 10

Crews will be on the roads working to repair the damaged power lines as conditions allow.

WDAM will continue to update on weather threats, power outages and damages as the severe weather system moves through the Pine Belt.

Follow along live with the WDAM Weather Team for the latest updates; CLICK HERE.

