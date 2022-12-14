SCRMC hopes to find nurses to match growth

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An ongoing nationwide nursing shortage has medical facilities looking for new, qualified nurses.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the federal government is estimating more than 200,000 new registered nurse positions will be created every year over the next decade.

In the Pine Belt, South Central Regional Medical Center is hoping to find additional nurses to complement the recent growth at that facility.

“My job is to look at applications on the chalkboard every single day, and they’re coming in slow, and when we do get them, we want to make sure that we provide and offer everything we can for them,” said Judy Edwards, director of human resources for South Central Regional Medical Center.

“We are seeing some improvement, but we all need nurses,” Edwards added.

The hospital offers incentives for both students studying nursing and licensed nurses.

“When they get to their clinicals, we can hire them on as techs, PN tech or an RN tech, which means they’ve reached a certain point in their program,” said Edwards.

“Whenever they go through, and they graduate, and they pass their boards, and they transitioned over to an actual requisition for being a nurse or a PN, we do have that, we offer scholarships for both of the programs.”

Edwards says the hospital also offers some tuition reimbursement for other student programs. She says the hospital also provides comprehensive benefits packages for nurses who are hired.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.