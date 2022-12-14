Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

REPORTS: Mississippi State names next head football coach

(AP Photo/Jim Lyle)
(AP Photo/Jim Lyle)(Jim Lytle | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has reportedly named their next head football coach.

According to multiple reports, current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and the university are finalizing a deal to make him the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs.

Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi State since the 2020 season. He was named the interim head coach Sunday night after head coach Mike Leach fell ill at his home in Starkville. Leach would later pass away at a Jackson hospital.

Arnett is expected to receive a four-year deal. It is unknown how much the contract is worth at this time.

Under Arnett, the Bulldog defense ranked inside of the top 50 in the country in total defense, scoring defense, and turnover margin and rank inside the top 15 in completion percentage, passes intercepted, and defensive touchdowns.

Arnett’s first game as a head coach will be in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida as the Bulldogs take on Illinois in Raymond James Stadium on January 2. Kick-off is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at...
2 police officers killed in Bay St. Louis shooting
Corban Chancellor
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe

Latest News

T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
‘I will see you again’: Tributes pour in for late Miss. State coach Mike Leach
MSU head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
Mississippi State head football coach hospitalized in Jackson
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders