REPORTS: Mississippi State names next head football coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has reportedly named their next head football coach.

According to multiple reports, current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and the university are finalizing a deal to make him the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs.

Sources: Mississippi State and defensive coordinator Zach Arnett have agreed to terms to make him the school’s next head football coach. He’s expected to receive a four-year contract, which has not been signed yet. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 14, 2022

Mississippi State is expected to promote interim coach Zach Arnett to permanent head coach, sources tell @SINow. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 14, 2022

Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi State since the 2020 season. He was named the interim head coach Sunday night after head coach Mike Leach fell ill at his home in Starkville. Leach would later pass away at a Jackson hospital.

Arnett is expected to receive a four-year deal. It is unknown how much the contract is worth at this time.

Under Arnett, the Bulldog defense ranked inside of the top 50 in the country in total defense, scoring defense, and turnover margin and rank inside the top 15 in completion percentage, passes intercepted, and defensive touchdowns.

Arnett’s first game as a head coach will be in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida as the Bulldogs take on Illinois in Raymond James Stadium on January 2. Kick-off is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.