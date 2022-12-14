Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Possible tornado leaves damages across parts of Ovett community

Storm damage generic
Storm damage generic(WALB)
By Ame Posey
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of downed powerlines and trees are coming in from parts of the Ovett community in Jones County.

The Jones County Emergency Management Agency reported that most of the damage is in the areas along MS Route 15 and Ed Crowder Road. They have also received reports from local volunteer fire departments of damage along Monarch Road.

County EMA Director Paul Sheffield said that reported damage, so far, included downed power lines and trees, along with some property damage. However, he added that no injuries had been reported.

Crews are on the roads working to repair the damaged power lines.

The National Weather Service in Jackson reported a possible tornado in the area on Wednesday morning, but a touchdown has not been confirmed.

WDAM will continue to update on weather threats, power outages and damages as the severe weather system moves through the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Corban Chancellor
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
Old Highway 15 South rollover.
Driver suffers minor injuries after rollover in Jones Co.
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
‘I will see you again’: Tributes pour in for late Miss. State coach Mike Leach

Latest News

Power outage
List: Power outage maps as Wednesday storm system moves through the Pine Belt
Forrest County EMA preparing to open safe room
Forrest County EMA preparing to open safe room
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Severe Weather on Wednesday
-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system