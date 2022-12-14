Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal High School JROTC wins state title

The Petal High School JROTC team walked away with first place after competing in the state championships over the weekend at Ocean Springs High School.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal High School JROTC team walked away with first place after competing in the state championships over the weekend at Ocean Springs High School.

It was the third year in a row for the Panthers to take the state title, but program members say it wasn’t an easy road to get there with only one current member having experience in leading the drills.

“It’s just a success story about life, you know, you’re going to get knocked back, you’re going to not win and you learn more from your failures than you do your win, and the thing that impressed me the most about these kids is their determination,” said Sgt. Major Don Dubose, JROTC Army instructor.

Cadet Command Sgt. Faith George says being on this team has helped her grow personally.

“It meant a lot to me personally and a lot to them as well,” said George. “I can tell that they have grown so much since the beginning, I’ve grown, I think every single person who has been in a new leadership position has grown a lot and it really showed when we won first place.”

Petal High Battalion Commander Aiden Ellington says although his favorite part about the weekend was winning, he has learned many life skills that he will take with him after high school.

“Sgt. Major says OCD stands for outstanding, control and discipline, and that’s something I abide by now because it does help a lot with multiple things, and procrastination, you don’t have time for that in JROTC,” said Ellington.

The Panther JROTC will compete at nationals in the spring.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
Shane "Cornbread" Poole makes his initial appearance.
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
Antonio Booth, 49, of Hattiesburg.
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Sharon VFD donates $600 for childrens Christmas
Sharon VFD donates $600 for childrens’ Christmas
Ellisville Police Department partners to help Jones County Rest Home with residents' wish lists
Ellisville police partner with Jones County Rest Home to grant residents’ wish lists
USM's School of Professional Nursing Practice will receive a $100,000 grant
USM School of Professional Nursing Practice receives $100K grant
Forrest County EMA preparing to open safe room
Forrest County EMA preparing to open safe room