Petal High School JROTC wins state title

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal High School JROTC team walked away with first place after competing in the state championships over the weekend at Ocean Springs High School.

It was the third year in a row for the Panthers to take the state title, but program members say it wasn’t an easy road to get there with only one current member having experience in leading the drills.

“It’s just a success story about life, you know, you’re going to get knocked back, you’re going to not win and you learn more from your failures than you do your win, and the thing that impressed me the most about these kids is their determination,” said Sgt. Major Don Dubose, JROTC Army instructor.

Cadet Command Sgt. Faith George says being on this team has helped her grow personally.

“It meant a lot to me personally and a lot to them as well,” said George. “I can tell that they have grown so much since the beginning, I’ve grown, I think every single person who has been in a new leadership position has grown a lot and it really showed when we won first place.”

Petal High Battalion Commander Aiden Ellington says although his favorite part about the weekend was winning, he has learned many life skills that he will take with him after high school.

“Sgt. Major says OCD stands for outstanding, control and discipline, and that’s something I abide by now because it does help a lot with multiple things, and procrastination, you don’t have time for that in JROTC,” said Ellington.

The Panther JROTC will compete at nationals in the spring.

