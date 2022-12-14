Win Stuff
Pearl River man sentenced for distributing on Choctaw Indian Reservation

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pearl River man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation,.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Gaddy of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Mississippi Field Office announced the sentence Wednesday.

According to court documents, Shaun Dougherty, 37, of the Pearl River community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, distributed methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation from May 2019 to April 2020.

In July of 2021, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Dougherty charging him with possession and distribution of methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

On Aug. 31, 2022, Dougherty entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Dougherty was sentenced to a prison term of 4 3/4 years to be followed by five years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian Burns.

