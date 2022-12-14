Win Stuff
One person injured after radar confirmed tornado totals mobile home community

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHARKEY CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A radar-confirmed tornado shattered the Mason Trailer Park community in Anguilla, leaving one person injured according to homeowners in the area.

We’re awaiting official confirmation from first responders regarding injuries, however, people who live in the community said they worked together to help a neighbor escape during the storm.

The Mason Trailer Park community is located off Highway 61.

The homes were hardly recognizable. Some cars were nestled in a big pile of storm debris, electronic devices, and kitchen appliances.

Leslie Jackson, who lives in the small close-knit community, told us her mobile home is one of two that is somehow still standing.

But Jackson said little remains of her five neighbors’ homes.

Russette Fraizer, who says her extended family lives there, says everyone she knows is sitting outside what’s left of their mobile homes in a state of shock, assessing damages.

WLBT has contacted the county’s emergency management director to find out more information about the extent of their injuries as well as any other damage across Sharkey County.

