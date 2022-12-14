Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls

CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A lineman was attacked by a pack of pit bull dogs Tuesday afternoon in Carroll County.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call about a pit bull attack off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb around 2:41 p.m.

Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was attacked by five “full-blooded” pit bulls after he finished a service call. His vehicle became stuck after he was reversing down a long driveaway of the house.

Rawles was then approached by the pack of pit bulls after he left his vehicle and began walking back towards the home of the Mabry family.

Police say that Mr. Mabry shot a weapon into the air to attempt to scare the dogs off of Rawles, killing one dog in the process. The Mabry family, along with a neighbor, Mrs. Gillon, who is a nurse, began to aid Rawles until deputies and Medstat personnel arrived at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the victim reportedly suffered deep lacerations and lost a large amount of blood.

Rawles was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center by helicopter and underwent “several hours of surgery.”

He is expected to make a full recovery.

The owner of the dogs, David Nicholas Smith, put the four remaining dogs down himself. According to police, Smith was not in compliance with Carroll County’s Pit Bull Ordinance and will face charges upon the completion of the investigation.

“I thank the Lord for sparing Bubba’s life and for the selfless actions of Mr. and Mrs. Mabry and Mrs. Gillon,” a Carroll County official said. “Without them rendering aid to him so quickly, I have no doubt this attack would have been fatal. We will be keeping Bubba in our prayers for a full recovery.

“I would also like to remind the pit bull owners of our county that they will be held accountable if they are discovered to be out of compliance with the pit bull ordinance – whether or not an attack is involved. Because pit bulls can be dangerous to the public, our county enacted the ordinance to safeguard our citizens. This incident shows how important compliance is.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.