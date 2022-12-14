List: Power outage maps as Wednesday storm system moves through the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of severe weather making its way across Mississippi, some Pine Belt residents may be without power.

Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.

Below are links to outage maps for each company:

Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html

Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=PRVEPA&serviceIndex=1&openingPage=

Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/

Singing River Electric: http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/

