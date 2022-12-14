LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, several storm shelters in the area will be open Wednesday.

The following shelters are open:

The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, is open and will remain open throughout the watch.

The Jones County Safe Room is open. It is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd Laurel. The safe room will remain open until the threat of severe weather has passed.

The Lamar County Shelter located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis opened at 8 a.m. in anticipation of severe weather and will close as soon as the threat of severe weather has passed.

We will continue to update this story as we are informed of more shelter openings.

