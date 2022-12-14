Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones Co. shooting suspect in custody after incident involving JCSD reserve deputy

Dillion Ferguson, 30, of Ellisville.
Dillion Ferguson, 30, of Ellisville.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man who is accused of shooting a Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy is now booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

According to JCSD, 30-year-old Dillion Ferguson, of Ellisville, was taken into custody Tuesday following his release from Forrest General Hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds during a gun battle with law enforcement officers.

The sheriff’s department reported that one of Ferguson’s legs, which was shot, had to be surgically removed several days after the shooting.

Ferguson is accused of shooting JCSD Reserve Deputy Joey Davis during a civil disturbance incident at a residence on Riley Johnson Road on Wednesday, Nov. 23. He is charged with aggravated assault - manifesting extreme indifference to life.

The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a home and fired multiple times on JCSD SWAT team members, deputies, investigators and other law enforcement officers on the scene.

JCSD reserve deputy speaks out after being shot responding to call last week

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. A determination on Ferguson’s initial appearance in court is expected to be made soon.

Also on Tuesday, Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin awarded Davis with the 2022 Medal of Valor award at the JCSD Christmas Party.

“The 2022 Medal of Valor is presented to Deputy Joey Davis for answering a call for service and taking gunfire twice to the chest and to both legs during a civil disturbance incident on Riley Johnson Road,” said Berlin. “Deputy Davis managed to escape the residence utilizing JCSD training and patrol experience with assistance from JCSD Reserve Deputy David Welborn.”

L to R: JCSD Reserve Deputy Joey Davis and Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.
L to R: JCSD Reserve Deputy Joey Davis and Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.(Jones County Fire Council)

This award is the highest decoration for bravery award presented by JCSD.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Corban Chancellor
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at...
2 police officers killed in Bay St. Louis shooting
Old Highway 15 South rollover.
Driver suffers minor injuries after rollover in Jones Co.

Latest News

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
Thomas Loden, Jr. to be executed at Parchman Wednesday evening
Thomas Loden, Jr. to be executed at Parchman Wednesday evening
Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi gathered to escort the bodies of two...
South Mississippians, law enforcement agencies mourn fallen officers, pray for their families