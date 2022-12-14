Jones Co. shooting suspect in custody after incident involving JCSD reserve deputy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man who is accused of shooting a Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy is now booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

According to JCSD, 30-year-old Dillion Ferguson, of Ellisville, was taken into custody Tuesday following his release from Forrest General Hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds during a gun battle with law enforcement officers.

The sheriff’s department reported that one of Ferguson’s legs, which was shot, had to be surgically removed several days after the shooting.

Ferguson is accused of shooting JCSD Reserve Deputy Joey Davis during a civil disturbance incident at a residence on Riley Johnson Road on Wednesday, Nov. 23. He is charged with aggravated assault - manifesting extreme indifference to life.

The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a home and fired multiple times on JCSD SWAT team members, deputies, investigators and other law enforcement officers on the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. A determination on Ferguson’s initial appearance in court is expected to be made soon.

Also on Tuesday, Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin awarded Davis with the 2022 Medal of Valor award at the JCSD Christmas Party.

“The 2022 Medal of Valor is presented to Deputy Joey Davis for answering a call for service and taking gunfire twice to the chest and to both legs during a civil disturbance incident on Riley Johnson Road,” said Berlin. “Deputy Davis managed to escape the residence utilizing JCSD training and patrol experience with assistance from JCSD Reserve Deputy David Welborn.”

L to R: JCSD Reserve Deputy Joey Davis and Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. (Jones County Fire Council)

This award is the highest decoration for bravery award presented by JCSD.

