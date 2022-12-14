Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man arrested on aggravated assault warrant

Shaquille Adams, 29, of Hattiesburg.
Shaquille Adams, 29, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault has been taken into custody.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 29-year-old Shaquille Adams, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and HPD on his active arrest warrant.

Adams was wanted in connection to the Dec. 6 shooting that occurred on William Carey Parkway.

HPD said one minor injury occurred during the incident, which stemmed from an ongoing argument between individuals believed to be acquaintances.

The individual who was injured was checked out at a local hospital, released and then charged in connection to the incident.

Lonnie Sims, 35, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was booked at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Adams has also been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
