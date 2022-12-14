Win Stuff
Fried pork chops, okra requested for Thomas Loden’s last meal

Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks about Loden's upcoming execution
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks about Loden's upcoming execution
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Details of Thomas Loden’s final wishes are being released, including his request for a last meal.

Loden is set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

His last meal will include two bone-in fried pork chops, fried okra, a baked sweet potato with butter, Pillsbury Grands biscuits with butter and molasses, peach cobbler with French vanilla ice cream and Lipton sweet tea.

The meal will be served around 4 p.m., Mississippi Department of Corrections Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald said at a Wednesday afternoon press briefing.

After that, he will have the opportunity to visit with family and attorneys and take a shower before going back to his cell.

Loden has requested to see four visitors and a mental health official and requested that MDOC Chaplain Maurice Clifton visit him daily until his execution.

“He has expressed some remorse,” Deputy Commissioner of Institutions Jeworski Mallett said. “We spoke with him at 12:45 and he was remorseful to the family.”

He also has asked to see his two attorneys and that two specific individuals witness his execution.

The names of those witnesses were not being released.

Loden pleaded guilty to the 2000 rape and murder of Leesa Gray, 16, and was sentenced to death. He has been on death row since 2001.

In November, the Mississippi Supreme Court set an execution date, and later, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate denied a request to stop the execution, which his attorneys said violated his Eighth Amendment Constitutional rights.

MDOC says Loden is expected to make a statement prior to his death.

