Forrest County EMA preparing to open safe room

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency is getting ready to open its 361 safe room tomorrow for the likelihood of severe weather.

Right now, the EMA says we’re at an enhanced risk, which means the possibility of thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and even tornadoes.

EMA Director Glen Moore says the best thing to do to prepare is to stay weather ready. This means checking weather apps, using a weather radio, a trusted news source and having a plan in place.

“If we go under a tornado watch, which we more than likely will tomorrow, we will open up the Forrest County 361 safe room,” said Moore. “If you’re uncomfortable at all about the weather that’s what these safe rooms are there for. Usually, a watch is put out a couple of hours before the event is actually going to happen here in Forrest County, so you’ve got plenty of time when that watch is issued to make your way to the shelter.”

The Forrest County safe room is open not just to Forrest County residents.

The safe room is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.