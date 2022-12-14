Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Forrest County EMA preparing to open safe room

The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency is getting ready to open its 361 safe room tomorrow for the likelihood of severe weather.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency is getting ready to open its 361 safe room tomorrow for the likelihood of severe weather.

Right now, the EMA says we’re at an enhanced risk, which means the possibility of thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and even tornadoes.

EMA Director Glen Moore says the best thing to do to prepare is to stay weather ready. This means checking weather apps, using a weather radio, a trusted news source and having a plan in place.

“If we go under a tornado watch, which we more than likely will tomorrow, we will open up the Forrest County 361 safe room,” said Moore. “If you’re uncomfortable at all about the weather that’s what these safe rooms are there for. Usually, a watch is put out a couple of hours before the event is actually going to happen here in Forrest County, so you’ve got plenty of time when that watch is issued to make your way to the shelter.”

The Forrest County safe room is open not just to Forrest County residents.

The safe room is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
JCSD opens official investigation into skating rink fire
Shane "Cornbread" Poole makes his initial appearance.
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
Antonio Booth, 49, of Hattiesburg.
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

Latest News

USM's School of Professional Nursing Practice will receive a $100,000 grant
USM School of Professional Nursing Practice receives $100K grant
Shaquille Adams, 29, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested on aggravated assault warrant
-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
USM School of Professional Nursing Practice receives $100K grant
USM Nursing School receives $100,00 grant