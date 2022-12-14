PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday, Dec. 14, is currently a First Alert Weather Day, due to the threat of severe storms headed toward the Pine Belt area.

The National Weather Service in Jackon has issued the following active warnings and watches for the area:

WARNINGS:

Tornado:

Forrest, Lamar, Jasper, Jones and Marion counties until 1:30 p.m.

WATCHES:

Tornado:

Covington; Forrest; Greene; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Marion; Perry and Wayne until 8 p.m.

To know about any storm damage that has been reported across the Pine Belt at this time, click HERE, and if you have photos or videos that you want to share with us, click HERE.

Click the links below to follow our lists of school closings and early dismissals, power outage maps from various power companies around the Pine Belt and storm shelters that will be open:

