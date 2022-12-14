Win Stuff
Ellisville police partner with Jones County Rest Home to grant residents’ wish lists

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is partnering with the Jones County Rest Home to provide gifts for its residents.

The rest home has compiled a list of different items that will be used and appreciated by each resident. Some items include pajamas, blankets, slippers, home decor and other personal items.

The Jones County Rest Home Administrator, Stephanie Dyess says,

“Sometimes, the staff that is here every day, they’re the only ones that they know,” said the Jones County Rest Home Administrator Stephanie Dyess. “They are used to them, they are their family and it just it means a lot when you have people bring in gifts and things to remember them as well.”

The Ellisville Police Department is accepting gifts until Monday and the Jones County Rest Home is accepting gifts until next Tuesday.

The full resident wish list can be viewed on the Ellisville Police Departments Facebook page and attached below.

